Teckin’s 1080p Wi-Fi security camera helps you keep an eye on your home for just $16

ZhiYiJia US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Teckin 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $15.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this is a match for the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This camera is perfect for setting on a bookshelf or counter to keep an eye on your home. It offers 2-way audio, both motion and sound detection, and night vision. There’s even a wall and ceiling mount option should you not have a counter to set it on. With 1080p recording to both the cloud and a local microSD card, there are multiple storage options available here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to home security cameras, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, the best-selling Wyze Cam costs $26. To get closer to today’s lead deal, you’ll have to settle for a wired alternative that’s quite a bit harder to set up overall.

If you need to secure the outside of your home, however, we’ve got you covered with the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. I have this camera outside on my back porch and it works great for seeing outside at night and knowing what’s going on out back at the same time. It’s down to $188 right now, which saves over $60 from its normal going rate.

More about Teckin’s Wi-Fi Home Security Camera:

Easy to Use – The TECKIN CAM is configured and operated by the Teckin App over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. It can be installed on the wall or placed on a shelf. Enjoy Live Streaming with 1080P and 108° wide-angle viewing over the internet.

Motion / Sound Detection – The TECKIN CAM detects sound and movement to automatically record a video. The Teckin App will send notifications to your phone when it has been triggered. You can have peace of mind when you’re away.

Two-way Audio & Night Vision – The TECKIN CAM provides the ability to have a two-way conversation with those in the room, from family members to pets. The Night Vision mode allows you to see clearly in the dark, up to 32ft with 6 IR LEDs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!