Save up to $679 on Apple iPad Pro models in cert. refurb condition, today only

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s latest and previous-generation iPad Pro models starting at $470. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 free applying otherwise. Our top pick is the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $769.99 in certified refurbished condition. Down from its original $1,149 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $379 in savings and marks one of the best discounts to date.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros all sport Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. That’s alongside Apple’s A12X Bionic chip to power the experience as well as Face ID, 12MP camera, up to 10-hours of battery life, and four speakers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the iPad Pro discounts today right here to save as much as $679. But then, elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s up to 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Then go dive into our Apple guide for even more price cuts to close out the week. Alongside the ongoing Space Gray Magic Keyboard and Trackpad discounts, you can still lock-in a $100 discount on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro. That’s on top of this stylish stainless steel link Apple Watch band at $13.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

