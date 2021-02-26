FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot 1-day sale has Apple’s beloved 12-inch MacBook at $610, more from $330

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple MacBooks starting at $330. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 free applying otherwise. With a selection of previous-generation machines available, our top pick is the 12-inch MacBook 256GB for $609.99. Having originally sold for $1,499, today’s offer is one of the best to date.

Centered around a Retina display, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook touts USB-C connectivity and a 256GB SSD in an ultra-portable form-factor. Despite being discontinued in 2019, this model was a beloved Mac by many and will still serve as a solid device for kids, grandparents, or anyone in need of an affordable macOS machine. Includes a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the discounts in today’s sale at Woot for even more ways to get in the Mac game for less. With a collection of previous-generation machines to choose from, prices start at $330 and deliver plenty of options to consider. Everything also comes backed by the same 90-day warranty mentioned above.

Then go dive into our Apple guide for even more price cuts to close out the week. Alongside the ongoing Space Gray Magic Keyboard and Trackpad discounts, you can still lock-in a $100 discount on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro. That’s on top of this stylish stainless steel link Apple Watch band at $13.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

MacBook delivers more performance in this light and thin Mac notebook. With seventh-generation Intel Core processors, 12″ Retina display,¹ a full-size keyboard, force-sensing trackpad, versatile USB-C port, and all-day battery life,² MacBook features big thinking in an impossibly compact form.

