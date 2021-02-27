FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 gets you started with industry-leading features at $56

-
AmazonApps GamesAdobe
Reg. $100 $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac or PC at $55.99 shipped. Down 44% from its list price of $100, today’s deal comes within $11 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked once before and is the second-best that we’ve seen. After being updated with new features for easier sharing and editing recently, Photoshop Elements is a fantastic way to get started with photo editing and manipulation. The full-blown version of Photoshop might be a bit too complicated for you, or maybe you just don’t need every feature that it has to offer. Photoshop Elements is a great alternative that still gets you into Adobe’s world and helps you learn a piece of enterprise-grade software without dropping a ton of cash. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you need both dedicated photo editing and manipulation programs? That’s how my workflow is set up, which is why I choose to use the Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It’s available at Amazon for $10 per month on auto-renew, with no contractual term required. That means you can cancel this any time and you’re not locked into a 1-year commitment. These are the full versions of both Photoshop and Lightroom, but access is limited to only when you’re subscribed, meaning after six months you’ll have paid more than today’s lead deal.

Need a new computer to handle Photoshop? Well, right now we’re tracking up to $100 off Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro. This uses the brand-new M1 processor developed in-house and its plenty powerful for anything you can throw at it, including Photoshop. Pricing starts at $1,219, so be sure to check these deals out before they’re gone.

More about Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021:

  • Photo Editing and Organization Software
  • Adobe Sensei AI Technology
  • Intuitive Home Screen and Auto Creations
  • Add Motion to Still Images
  • Face-Tilt and Facial Feature Adjustments
  • Quote Graphics and 58 Guided Edits

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Adobe

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

These 3-in-1 charging stations will declutter your desk...
Kick pricey smart bulbs to the curb with three TP-Link ...
Home Depot discounts smart home gear as much as 40% inc...
Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED d...
Upgrade your kitchen with new gear discounted as low as...
Fashionable futons plunge as low as $138 shipped from A...
At $1.50 each, grabbing six of Amazon’s dusk-to-d...
Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new con...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 21, 2021 – Beats Solo Pro $150, HomeKit accessories, more

Listen now
24% off

These 3-in-1 charging stations will declutter your desk or nightstand for as low as $19

From $19 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 $69 off, up to $100 off M1 MacBook Pro, Anker MagSafe charger $19, more

Learn More
Reg. $75

Kick pricey smart bulbs to the curb with three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches: $55 (Reg. $75)

$55 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot discounts smart home gear as much as 40% including Ring, Echo Show, more

Up to 40% off Learn More
Reg. $400

Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED display, more: $300 (Reg. $400)

$300 Learn More
Save now

Upgrade your kitchen with new gear discounted as low as $9.50, today only at Amazon

From $9.50 Learn More
Refresh your furniture

Fashionable futons plunge as low as $138 shipped from Amazon

From $138 Learn More