Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 gets you started with industry-leading features at $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac or PC at $55.99 shipped. Down 44% from its list price of $100, today’s deal comes within $11 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked once before and is the second-best that we’ve seen. After being updated with new features for easier sharing and editing recently, Photoshop Elements is a fantastic way to get started with photo editing and manipulation. The full-blown version of Photoshop might be a bit too complicated for you, or maybe you just don’t need every feature that it has to offer. Photoshop Elements is a great alternative that still gets you into Adobe’s world and helps you learn a piece of enterprise-grade software without dropping a ton of cash. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you need both dedicated photo editing and manipulation programs? That’s how my workflow is set up, which is why I choose to use the Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It’s available at Amazon for $10 per month on auto-renew, with no contractual term required. That means you can cancel this any time and you’re not locked into a 1-year commitment. These are the full versions of both Photoshop and Lightroom, but access is limited to only when you’re subscribed, meaning after six months you’ll have paid more than today’s lead deal.

Need a new computer to handle Photoshop? Well, right now we’re tracking up to $100 off Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro. This uses the brand-new M1 processor developed in-house and its plenty powerful for anything you can throw at it, including Photoshop. Pricing starts at $1,219, so be sure to check these deals out before they’re gone.

