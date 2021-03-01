FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs end-to-end encryption at $95 (Refurb, Orig. $249), more

Today only, Woot is discounting a pair of Ring Video Doorbells headlined by the 1080p Pro model at $95 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 deliver fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $249 going rate for a new condition model and the current $120 price tag you’ll find on a refurbished unit, today’s offer amounts to as much as 62% in savings and matches the all-time low.

Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30-days of free cloud storage, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and enhanced motion detection to ensure you know when a package gets dropped off. Ring also just recently rolled out end-to-end encryption for some extra peace of mind. Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale, Woot has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale for $69.99 in used condition. Down from its original $169 going rate, you’re saving $99 here with today’s offer marking one of the best we’ve tracked to date. This model delivers similar Alexa features and 1080p feeds to the lead deal, just without the added encryption functionality or the improved motion alerts. You’ll find the same 90-day warranty as above and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 7,300 customers.

But if you’re looking to upgrade the smart home with the latest and greatest, be sure to have a look at the new Video Doorbell Pro 2 that was just officially announced last week. This high-end Ring offering arrives with 3D motion detection, better resolution, and plenty of other improvements.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

