Save up to 50% on leather handbags, crossovers, wallets, more from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of ESTALON leather cross body bags, handbags and wallets. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25 with prices starting at $11. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of leather offerings to refresh your everyday carry, finally replace that aging wallet, and more. Everything is comprised of a genuine leather and available in multiple styles. Just about all of the discounts come backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable leather ESTALON bags and accessories:

Vintage Adjustable Shoulder Bag features:

Forget the feel of PU and faux leather with our authentic cowhide leather crossbody bag. Crafted from 100% oil-rich genuine leather, our Tan crossbody bag adds a fashionable touch to your wardrobe. The supreme quality bag has a smooth leather-like feel and smell which gets softer and better with every use. It is designed to resist wear and tear making it a versatile choice for your day to day use.

