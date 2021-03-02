FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on leather handbags, crossovers, wallets, more from $11

-
AmazonFashionEstalon
Save 50% From $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of ESTALON leather cross body bags, handbags and wallets. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25 with prices starting at $11. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of leather offerings to refresh your everyday carry, finally replace that aging wallet, and more. Everything is comprised of a genuine leather and available in multiple styles. Just about all of the discounts come backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable leather ESTALON bags and accessories:

Be sure to shop all of the markdowns in today’s sale right here for other styles that are upwards of 50% off. But then go head on over to our fashion guide for other discounts on wardrobe upgrades and the like. Plus, don’t forget to check out the new Evangelion eyewear collection from JINS.

Vintage Adjustable Shoulder Bag features:

Forget the feel of PU and faux leather with our authentic cowhide leather crossbody bag. Crafted from 100% oil-rich genuine leather, our Tan crossbody bag adds a fashionable touch to your wardrobe. The supreme quality bag has a smooth leather-like feel and smell which gets softer and better with every use. It is designed to resist wear and tear making it a versatile choice for your day to day use.

