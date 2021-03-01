After collaborating with The Pokémon Company in December, today JINS is unveiling its latest collection of eyewear in partnership with Evangelion. Just in time for the release of the series’ latest theatrical film, there are three new styles of Evangelion glasses on the way from JINS, bringing some streetwear-inspired designs to the popular sci-fi series. Head below for a closer look.

JINS Evangelion eyewear collection

With the thrilling conclusion to the Rebuild of Evangelion saga officially releasing next week, JINS is taking all of the fanfare as an opportunity to unveil its latest collection of themed eyewear. Drawing inspiration from many of the iconic characters and designs featured in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, there are three distinct styles launching later this year.

Headlining the collection of Evangelion glasses is a pair of frames rocking a design that’s clearly inspired by the most iconic aspect of the upcoming film and overall series, EVA Unit-01. These have a thin design with subtle green and purple accenting as well as a unique overall design to the frames themselves.





Running with that theming, the second style in the collection is focused on EVA Unit-02 and sports a design that’s much more fitting to Asuka, one of the characters from the series. This pair of glasses debuts with a thicker frame than the Unit-01 style and is coated in a matte black coat of paint.

JINS is also getting into the sunglasses game this time around, as well. Alongside the frames inspired by the series iconic mechs, you’ll also be able to score a slick pair of sunglasses which are themed around EVA Unit-01. There’s a detachable lens that can be swapped out with one of two different styles. On top of the colored lens, there’s also the mirrored style that bears a resemblance to Gendo Ikari’s signature shades from the series.

Right now, you can go over to the official JINS website and lock in your pre-order for the entire collection. Shipping is currently slated to begin in the fall of 2021. All three styles enter with a $120 price tag, which is on par with with we’ve seen in the past from the brand’s themed eyewear.



As a pretty big fan of Evangelion, it’s hard not to find many of the frames in JINS’ latest collection to be quite appealing. I really dig the more subtle references to the series’ designs that will certainly stand out for Evangelion fans, but won’t look too out of place alongside the rest of your wardrobe.

