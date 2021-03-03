FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping

Sunglass Hut is currently having its Pre-Spring Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Versace, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Burberry Modern Sunglasses for men. They’re currently marked down to $178 and originally were priced at $254. These sunglasses have a trendy straight brow-bar and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The polarized lens also helps you to see clearly as well as the 100% UV protection as well. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

