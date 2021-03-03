Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED bulbs at $2.50 each

Amico-usa (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Vintage Edison-style LED Light Bulbs for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code C8DK7JLM at checkout. Down 50% from its list price, this makes the bulbs just $2.50 each. If you have a lamp that offers a unique aesthetic by itself, adding an Edison-style bulb can really enhance that. You’ll find that, while LED-based, these dimmable bulbs still offer a look that reminds you of filament-style models from years past. Plus, they’re dimmable so you can truly dial in the brightness. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the Edison-style and dimmable feature to save some cash. Each bulb in this 4-pack comes in at 750-lumens, which is a bit more than the 700-lumens you’ll find in the deal above. But, unlike the Edison bulbs, these are just $2.25 each, and since you only have to buy four, the grand total comes out to under $9.

Need to add a bit of color to your space? Well, Wyze Bulb Color is there to save the day, and we just went hands-on. Offering a simple setup procedure, Wyze Bulb Color can replicate just about every RGB combination, and the dedicated white channel makes the mood comfier when you’re not partying.

More about the Amico Edison LED Bulbs:

Dimmable: Amico‘s Filament bulbs are designed with smooth dimming capacity, 80 CRI gives off sunlight-like quality for true color rendering to meet the demand of any mood or decor, ideal applications include kitchen, restaurants, hotels, lamps, and exposed fixtures/pendants.

Energy Saving: Lower your energy consumption instantly (up to 90%) by converting to LED! Amico’s LEDs are a sustainable choice by offering a longer lifetime than traditional bulbs (halogen, incandescent, fluorescent) and reduced relamping costs.

Unique Design: No mercury, No UV & IR, no dazzling, flicker-free. Our ST64/ST21 LED Light Bulb provide instant bright light and no buzzing or flickering for maximum eye comfort.

