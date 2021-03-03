FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED bulbs at $2.50 each

-
AmazonGreen Deals
50% off $2.50/ea

Amico-usa (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Vintage Edison-style LED Light Bulbs for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code C8DK7JLM at checkout. Down 50% from its list price, this makes the bulbs just $2.50 each. If you have a lamp that offers a unique aesthetic by itself, adding an Edison-style bulb can really enhance that. You’ll find that, while LED-based, these dimmable bulbs still offer a look that reminds you of filament-style models from years past. Plus, they’re dimmable so you can truly dial in the brightness. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the Edison-style and dimmable feature to save some cash. Each bulb in this 4-pack comes in at 750-lumens, which is a bit more than the 700-lumens you’ll find in the deal above. But, unlike the Edison bulbs, these are just $2.25 each, and since you only have to buy four, the grand total comes out to under $9.

Need to add a bit of color to your space? Well, Wyze Bulb Color is there to save the day, and we just went hands-on. Offering a simple setup procedure, Wyze Bulb Color can replicate just about every RGB combination, and the dedicated white channel makes the mood comfier when you’re not partying.

More about the Amico Edison LED Bulbs:

  • Dimmable: Amico‘s Filament bulbs are designed with smooth dimming capacity, 80 CRI gives off sunlight-like quality for true color rendering to meet the demand of any mood or decor, ideal applications include kitchen, restaurants, hotels, lamps, and exposed fixtures/pendants.
  • Energy Saving: Lower your energy consumption instantly (up to 90%) by converting to LED! Amico’s LEDs are a sustainable choice by offering a longer lifetime than traditional bulbs (halogen, incandescent, fluorescent) and reduced relamping costs.
  • Unique Design: No mercury, No UV & IR, no dazzling, flicker-free. Our ST64/ST21 LED Light Bulb provide instant bright light and no buzzing or flickering for maximum eye comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards...
elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale fo...
Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, ...
Illuminate any room with this 1,815-lumen dimmable LED ...
Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill p...
Save up to 30% on Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batter...
Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds return ...
Upgrade Zoom calls, streaming, and recordings with AUKE...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Upgrade your outdoor space with six dusk to dawn LED bulbs for under $2.50/ea., more

From $2/ea Learn More
Save no

Give your garage the light it needs with two best-selling 6,000-lumen LED bulbs at just $10 each

$10 each Learn More
Reg. $50+

Illuminate any room with this 1,815-lumen dimmable LED floor lamp at $36 Prime shipped

$36 Learn More

Green Deals: This 1080p home security camera is solar-powered at $92, more

Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
Save 20%

elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale for first time at $16 (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
54% off

Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, now priced from $64

From $64 Learn More

Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is here: Find the perfect baskets, fillers, and more

Learn More