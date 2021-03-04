Gap Factory Spring Refresh Event takes 50% off all t-shirts, 40% off dresses, and 30% off jeans

GAP Factory’s Spring Sale offers 50% off t-shirts, 40% off dresses, and 30% off all jeans. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the GapFit Performance Half-Zip T-Shirt that’s lightweight and also great for workouts. It’s currently marked down to $25, which is 50% off the original rate. This half-zip pullover is great to be paired with chino pants, jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. It’s available in two versatile color options and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

