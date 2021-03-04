Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports a familiar, yet new design at $26 (26% off)

PictekDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless PlayStation 4 Controller for $25.89 shipped with the code 7D3NC3L7 and when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you 26% from its normal going rate and is quite budget-friendly when it comes to wireless PlayStation 4 controllers. Offering a similar design to the official DualShock 4 from Sony, this controller will be familiar to users while still offering a slightly different aesthetic. The biggest change here is that the left joystick is found on the upper left, and not in the center like traditional controllers. This can be more comfortable to use and also mimics Microsoft’s Xbox controller layout ever so slightly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditching the wireless aspect and different design yields some savings. This wired controller is just $18 on Amazon. Also built for PlayStation 4, this is perfect if you just need a spare controller to keep around the house for when your siblings want to play and wireless features aren’t a necessity.

After checking out the items above, you should consider giving our apps and games guide a look. It’s updated daily with the best deals from around the web, making it your one-stop webpage for all things console gaming. We also have a PC gaming guide that’s dedicated to desktop-based peripherals and titles, which is also worth a look.

More about Pictek’s PlayStation 4 Controller:

Adopted with 1300mAh rechargeable battery, the largest capacity in the market, PICTEK wireless controller for PlayStation 4 offers longer nonstop playing time which is up to 16 hours, thus you can use it for almost one day without charging.

Our wireless ps4 controller has 6-axis sensor and dual vibration feedback for a more realistic gaming feeling. It is also equipped with an audio option, so you can plug headset to completely immerse yourself in a gaming world.

Compared with other normal game controllers, the wireless gaming controller is ergonomically designed with asymmetric joysticks. Such design can effectively relieve muscle fatigue on your thumb joint, so as to offer you maximum gaming comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!