Amazon’s in-house Tabletop Air Hockey game plunges to new low at under $58 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Tabletop Air Hockey Table for $57.79 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Ratchet up at-home fun with this 2-player tabletop air hockey game. A built-in motor “delivers consistent, powerful air flow.” There’s even an integrated LED scoring system to give this compact solution more of a full-blown hockey table feel. Its feet are covered in foam to prevent scratches and scuffs. When not in use it folds down “for compact storage in a closet, under a bed, or behind the couch.” Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re a fan of billiards, you could grab this 20-inch tabletop pool game set for $28 instead. It’ll cut spending by more than half while still offering up quite a bit of fun. The set includes two billiard cues, a set of billiard balls, triangle, table brush, and chalk. More than 700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Yet another way to get your game on is with Disney’s Villainous: Evil Comes Prepared board game. We just spotted up to $10 off, leaving buyers with 40% in savings. It can be played solo or with a total of six people, making it a versatile solution worth having around. Swing by the deal post to learn more.

Amazon Tabletop Air Hockey Table features:

2-player table top air hockey game for indoor play

MDF composite wood construction with durable laminated surface

UL-Certified motor delivers consistent, powerful air flow

Integrated LED scoring system with optional built-in manual scoring slide

Foam-covered feet help prevent scratches to tables and other surfaces

Folds down for compact storage in a closet, under a bed, or behind the couch

