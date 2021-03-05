Under Armour’s new spring arrivals are here to boost your workouts and training sessions. Inside Under Armour’s spring line, you will find running shoes, sweat-wicking apparel, and accessories to push you further. Steph Curry also just launched new arrivals in this new collection as well, and Under Armour also features free delivery on orders of $60 or more. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks.

Under Armour Rush Styles

One of our favorite styles from Under Armour’s spring collection is the men’s UA Rush Seamless T-Shirt that’s available in five color options. This style is ready for your warm weather workouts with lightweight fabric, that’s sweat-wicking and breathable. The seamless construction helps to reduce distractions, and it can be layered during transitional weather. This t-shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe, and it’s priced at $60.

For women, the UA Rush Full-Zip Jacket is a standout from this collection. This jacket comes in a beautiful pink coloring for spring, and it’s a nice layer too. The material is infused with stretch, and it has anti-odor properties as well. It’s priced at $80 and already has 5/5 stars from Under Armour customers.

Under Armour Recover

End your workout or train outdoors even in the rain with the Recover Legacy Windbreaker Jacket for men. This jacket is waterproof, and it’s unique with mineral-infused fabric that helps give you energy back with reflection into your muscles. This is said to help you feel less fatigued and help your muscles recover faster. It’s available in several color options and priced at $120.

Once your workout is over the women’s Under Armour Spring Recover Track Pants are essential. These lightweight pants are stretch-infused and breathable. They can be paired with tank tops, jackets, or sweatshirts alike, and the tapered hem is very flattering. This style is priced at $80, and the adjustable waist helps give you a perfect fit.

Curry Flow

Finally, Steph Curry partners with Under Armour’s Spring Collection with new styles of sneakers to up your warm weather workouts. The Curry Flow 8 Basketball Shoes is totally rubber-less and great for running, training sessions, or walking alike. These shoes were designed to have extreme traction and be lightweight as well. They’re also made to be highly breathable and allow you to start and stop on a dime. Both men and women can sport this style, and they’re priced at $160.

You can shop all of the new arrivals here, and be sure to check out Amazon’s in-house brand spring arrivals. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to the Lululemon Spring Collection here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!