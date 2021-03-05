DiscountMags has launched this weekend’s Customer Appreciation sale with deep deals on Women’s Health, Wired, Golf Digest, Popular Mechanics, Men’s Health, Taste of Home, and much more. Deals start from as low $3.50 per year with much of the most popular titles in the $4.50 range and slightly below the usual weekend sale prices. Shipping is free on everything, there is no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto renew your subscriptions. Head below for more details.

The Customer Appreciation sale is a great time to refresh your subscriptions at a discount or jumping in for the first time. As usual, you can also send any of the magazines in your cart to different addresses for some easy remote gifting that comes every month for a year or more.

One standout, among the many, here is Women’s Health magazine for $4.49 shipped per year. Regularly closer to $15 per year at Amazon where it currently fetches $12, today’s offer is $0.50 below the usual weekend pricing and the lowest total we can find. Women’s Health empowers women to be the “smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice.” It covers the latest health and fitness trends as well as weight loss, nutrition, and beauty news.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s Customer Appreciation sale right here. While the $4.50 price on Bon Appetit is quite a notable one, you can score that, along with Reader’s Digest, for slightly less in our previous mid-week roundup.

Dive into our March reading list, then head over to our media deal hub for even more notable offers. We have STARZ subscriptions at 66% off, loads of new movie deals from Apple, and more right here. Just be sure to dive into this morning’s Gold Box Kindle eBook event from $1 while you’re at it.

More on Women’s Health Magazine:

Serving more than 36 million readers each month across all of its platforms, Women’s Health seeks to empower readers with tips and insights from the latest health and wellness research and leading experts in the field—but presented in a fun, engaging way that helps readers lead happier, healthier lives.

