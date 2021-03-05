FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Women’s Health magazine from $4.50/yr. (Reg. $15+), much more from $3.50

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off $3.50/yr.

DiscountMags has launched this weekend’s Customer Appreciation sale with deep deals on Women’s Health, Wired, Golf Digest, Popular Mechanics, Men’s Health, Taste of Home, and much more. Deals start from as low $3.50 per year with much of the most popular titles in the $4.50 range and slightly below the usual weekend sale prices. Shipping is free on everything, there is no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto renew your subscriptions. Head below for more details. 

The Customer Appreciation sale is a great time to refresh your subscriptions at a discount or jumping in for the first time. As usual, you can also send any of the magazines in your cart to different addresses for some easy remote gifting that comes every month for a year or more.

One standout, among the many, here is Women’s Health magazine for $4.49 shipped per year. Regularly closer to $15 per year at Amazon where it currently fetches $12, today’s offer is $0.50 below the usual weekend pricing and the lowest total we can find. Women’s Health empowers women to be the “smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice.”  It covers the latest health and fitness trends as well as weight loss, nutrition, and beauty news. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s Customer Appreciation sale right here. While the $4.50 price on Bon Appetit is quite a notable one, you can score that, along with Reader’s Digest, for slightly less in our previous mid-week roundup

Dive into our March reading list, then head over to our media deal hub for even more notable offers. We have STARZ subscriptions at 66% off, loads of new movie deals from Apple, and more right here. Just be sure to dive into this morning’s Gold Box Kindle eBook event from $1 while you’re at it. 

More on Women’s Health Magazine:

Serving more than 36 million readers each month across all of its platforms, Women’s Health seeks to empower readers with tips and insights from the latest health and wellness research and leading experts in the field—but presented in a fun, engaging way that helps readers lead happier, healthier lives. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for ...
Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale: Eddie Mur...
Amazon takes up to 80% off popular Kindle eBooks from $...
Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Str...
Bon Appetit magazine, Reader’s Digest, more now s...
Apple’s build your TV library sale discounts sele...
Microsoft’s latest movie sale includes Divergent,...
Apple launches $10 or less breathtaking 4K movie sale, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30+

Bon Appetit magazine, Reader’s Digest, more now starting from $4/yr. (Reg. up to $30)

$4/yr. Learn More
Shop now

Verizon launches BOGO FREE flash sale with iPhone 12 lineup, Galaxy S21, more

BOGO FREE Learn More

All-new Razer Anzu Smart Glasses filter sun and blue light, wield open-ear audio, more

Learn More
66% off

Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for just $18 (66% off)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Escapists 2, Worms 2, Water Reminder Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Marvel, Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
36% off

Revive your home office with Sauder’s North Avenue Desk: $54 (Save 46%)

$54 Learn More
40$ off

GOOLOO’s 6A automatic battery charger at $22 is a must when you don’t drive often

$22 Learn More