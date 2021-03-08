FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The North Face, Sorel, more extra 20% off during Backcountry’s Flash Sale, today only

-

Backcountry offers an extra 20% off winter layers from top brands. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Sorel, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, Patagonia, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Sorel Madson II Chukka Boots that are currently marked down from just $70. To compare, these boots are regularly priced at $175. This style is waterproof, versatile to dress up or down, and cushioned to promote comfort. You can choose from several different color options and they’re also durable for spring hikes too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the North Face Sierra Down Jacket is a great option for winter sports. This jacket is made of down material to help keep you warm and the exterior is completely waterproof. It’s currently marked down to $139 and originally was priced at $349.

The most notable deals for women include:

