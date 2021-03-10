Amazon board/card game sale from $6: Sushi Go!, Exploding Kittens, Monopoly, more

We are now tracking a series of notable board and card game deals. First up, Amazon is offering the Sushi Go! Pick and Pass Card Game for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $2 on-page coupon. Originally $15, this one usually fetches around $9.50 and is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Sushi Go! is a solid 2- to 5-player card game that takes about 15 minutes per match. It makes for a great board game night appetizer or as an on-the-go option. “The goal is to grab the best combination of sushi dishes as they whiz by” and to “score points for making the most maki rolls,” among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more board and card game deals.

More board/card game deals:

***Note: Many of the deals below require you to ensure the on-page coupon is clipped.

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out the new UNO 50th anniversary vintage sets, the Stardew Valley board game, and the upcoming Witcher tabletop experience known as ‘Old World’. Then score yourself Amazon’s in-house Tabletop Air Hockey game while it’s on sale.

More on Sushi Go!:

Pass the sushi! In this fast-playing card game, the goal is to grab the best combination of sushi dishes as they whiz by. Score points for making the most maki rolls or for collecting a full set of sashimi. Dip your favorite nigiri in wasabi to triple its value. But be sure to leave room for dessert or else you’ll eat into your score! Gather the most points and consider yourself the sushi master!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!