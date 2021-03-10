FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a complete podcasting mic bundle with boom arm and pop screen for $31 (Reg. $50)

Midgar’s Best (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Neewer USB Microphone Kit for $30.99 shipped when you apply coupon code 38NWM320 at checkout. Regularly closer to $50 over the last year or so at Amazon, today’s offer is just shy of 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While this might not be a brand name kit, it is also a fraction of the price of most professional audio options out there. All things considered, a shock mount alone from a big brand could go for double the price of this entire kit, never mind the microphone. Today’s deal carries a USB mic, boom arm, shock mount, wind screen, pop filter, and the USB cable you’ll need to connect it to your Mac or PC — all for just north of $30. The mic “captures high-resolution audio” at 192kHz/24-bit and makes for a great podcast, YouTube, or TikTok companion. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need the boom arm? Check out the deal we spotted yesterday on Tonor USB Condenser Mic bundle at $27 shipped. This one trades the boom arm out for a mini tripod, but includes just about everything else you’ll get with today’s offer for slightly less. It’s hard recommending microphones in the sub $500 category, never mind something under $50. But if you’re going with a budget-friendly option, both of the sets on tap in this post are solid options.

Then check out the new Marantz USB-C podcasting mic that hit today along with the sub $100 TM-70 microphone bundle Tascam recently launched. Just make sure you browse through our coverage of the affordable JLab Talk USB-C microphone lineup and the new iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface as well as our hands-on reviews for the new Tula microphone/recorder combo, the Movo UM700, and the HyperX SoloCast

More on the Neewer USB Microphone Kit:

  • USB Microphone Kit: A complete recording solution for podcasting, live streaming, and online conferencing. Included boom arm, shock mount, and pop filter ensure a quick setup
  • High-Resolution Sound Recording: With a 16mm electret condenser transducer and supercardioid pickup pattern, this mic captures high-resolution audio at 192kHz/24-bit on your desktop
  • Supercardioid Pattern: Focuses on the sound in front of the mic and reduces noise from the sides

