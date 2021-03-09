Tonor USB Condenser Mic bundle with tripod and shock mount now $27 shipped (Reg. up to $42)

Tonor Direct (99% positive in feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering its TC-777 USB Condenser Microphone bundle for $26.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $35 and as much as $42, today’s deal is the second best price we have tracked since last summer and within about $5 of the all-time low. Ready for your Mac/PC recording, conference calling, or streaming rig right out of the box, if you’re in the market for an affordable, no-frills USB mic setup, today’s offer is worth a closer look. Alongside the condenser mic itself, this Amazon best-selling bundle includes the USB cable, a tripod stand, a mini shock mount, and a pop screen. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead is among the most affordable microphones of the sort on Amazon, and certainly the best sub $30 mic on the best-seller list. However, you could save slightly more with this $22.50 option that carries solid 4+ star ratings. However, you won’t get the pop screen, effectively negating the slight savings here because you’ll likely want to buy one anyway. But either way, you’re looking at some of the best and most affordable options out there.

Hit up our roundup of the best podcasting microphones as well as this piece on microphone isolation products for the best possible recording quality while you’re at it.

Go check out our hands-on reviews for the new Tula microphone/recorder combo, the Movo UM700, and the HyperX SoloCast. Then browse through our ongoing offers on SSL’s latest 2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface and the all-new JLab Talk USB-C microphone lineup.

More on the Tonor TC-777 USB Condenser Microphone Bundle:

Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, the TC-777 is plug and play, no any additional driver is required. Ideal for conference, distance learning, streaming, chatting, podcasting, recording, Zoom, Skype, YouTube video, etc.

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: This mic has a cardioid pickup pattern that captures the clear, smooth and crisp sound in front of the microphone and suppresses unwanted background noise.

Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to unfold the three-legged stand directly and adjust the position of the pop filter, then it can be plug and play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!