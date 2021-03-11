Dick’s Sporting Goods Outerwear Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, Columbia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Outerwear Event is live with up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, Gerry, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Columbia Grand Trek Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $100. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $200. This style of jacket is made of down material to help keep you warm and it has reflective properties to help radiate the heat back inside. It was also made to be breathable and it’s highly-packable, making it nice for traveling or storing. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!