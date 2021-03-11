At $8.50 Prime shipped and 57% off, don’t miss out on this touchless forehead thermometer

ebuyworld (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the GoodBaby Universal Touchless Forehead Thermometer for $8.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 57% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable thermometer takes the hassle out of checking your temperature thanks to a touchless design. That is thanks to infrared technology that captures readings that are said to be “more accurate than standard mercury thermometers.” It’s made with all ages in mind, making it a solid choice for adults and infants alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll be hard-pressed to undercut the pricing found in the lead deal unless you shake things up with an oral thermometer. Going this route paves the way for a bit of savings, but the final total will still come close at $7 Prime shipped. Either way, grabbing one of these thermometers is a great idea if the one you needs to be refreshed.

While you’re at it, why not also consider this Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale while it’s only $16 Prime shipped? This recently-discovered discount is the result of an on-page coupon that we came across a few days back. Cashing in now allows you to grab it for the lowest price we’ve tracked.

GoodBaby Touchless Forehead Thermometer features:

Fast and Easy Temperatures Readings: Taking your family’s temperature with this digital thermometer is as simple as pointing, and pressing a button. It uses infrared technology, and can show readings in Celsius or Fahrenheit.

Very Accurate Readings: Our Forehead thermometer has been clinically tested and found to be a fast and absolutely reliable gadget to use. It is ideal for forehead readings, and have a very small error margin (0.1°F for body mode, and 1.0°F for ambient mode. It is actually more accurate than standard mercury thermometers.

