FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers down to $39: Arctic camo or blue/grey (Reg. up to $70)

-
Apps GamesWalmartMicrosoft
Reg. $70 $39

Walmart is now offering the Arctic Camo Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 shipped. Regularly $70 from Microsoft and currently fetching $68 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Whether you’re looking for an affordable extra gamepad for couch co-op on Xbox One (also works on Series X/S), Android gaming, or to fill out your growing collection, today’s price is quite a notable one. It might not be one of the new Core models but it has all of the most important features alongside the special rugged grey, white, and translucent camo pattern. You’ll also find the grey/blue model down at the same price. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you think you can get away with a third-party wired option for couch co-op and the like, consider the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One at under $30 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings, these are some of the best third-party options out there that go for less than today’s lead deal. 

Here are all of today’s best game deals and a nice price drop on the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Controllers. Just make sure you dive into our hands-on with OtterBox’s new Xbox mobile gaming accessories and the free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update. Here’s what’s next for the Microsoft x Bethesda merger and details on the all-new Xbox Wireless Headset.

More on Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers:

Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition, featuring a rugged white, grey, and translucent camouflage pattern. An etched trigger grip gives you extra control, and button mapping allows you to customize your gear just the way you like it. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and with Bluetooth® technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, laptops, and mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New details on Bethesda x Microsoft merger today? Round...
Razer’s Raion Fightpad PlayStation controller hit...
Top-rated Notability app for iOS and Mac now 55% off, d...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Age...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, ...
Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat ...
Nintendo Switch sees rare refurbished discount to $245....
Add Tiger’s Marvel X-Men LCD Handheld to your col...
Show More Comments

Related

16% off

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Controllers hits 2021 Amazon low at $12.50

$12.50 Learn More
Save $44

Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam just returned to its low at $44 off, more from $25.50

From $25.50 Learn More
22% off

Save up to 22% on Twelve South’s AirFly audio adapters: Pro $47, more from $39

From $39 Learn More

Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Learn More

New details on Bethesda x Microsoft merger today? Roundtable live stream starts now!

Learn More

Airthings debuts new View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking

Learn More
33% off

Best-selling Victorinox Swiss Army Classic returns to multi-year Amazon low at under $12

$12 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale offers Merrell, Nike, Ray-Ban, KEEN, more from $16

From $16 Learn More