Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers down to $39: Arctic camo or blue/grey (Reg. up to $70)

Walmart is now offering the Arctic Camo Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 shipped. Regularly $70 from Microsoft and currently fetching $68 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Whether you’re looking for an affordable extra gamepad for couch co-op on Xbox One (also works on Series X/S), Android gaming, or to fill out your growing collection, today’s price is quite a notable one. It might not be one of the new Core models but it has all of the most important features alongside the special rugged grey, white, and translucent camo pattern. You’ll also find the grey/blue model down at the same price. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you think you can get away with a third-party wired option for couch co-op and the like, consider the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One at under $30 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings, these are some of the best third-party options out there that go for less than today’s lead deal.

Here are all of today’s best game deals and a nice price drop on the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Controllers. Just make sure you dive into our hands-on with OtterBox’s new Xbox mobile gaming accessories and the free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update. Here’s what’s next for the Microsoft x Bethesda merger and details on the all-new Xbox Wireless Headset.

More on Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers:

Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition, featuring a rugged white, grey, and translucent camouflage pattern. An etched trigger grip gives you extra control, and button mapping allows you to customize your gear just the way you like it. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and with Bluetooth® technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, laptops, and mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!