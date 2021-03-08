FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Controllers hits 2021 Amazon low at $12.50

After seeing a number of PowerA Nintendo Switch gear on sale for Mario Day this morning, we are now tracking its MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox One Wireless Controllers at $12.60 on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we did see this regularly $15 clip down at $10 for Prime Day and Black Friday, today’s offer is a new 2021 low, 16% off, and the lowest we can find. Compatible with most smartphones (up to 3.12-inch in width), this officially licensed clip is ideal for mobile gaming with an Xbox controller. Perfect for Android xCloud gaming (much like some of today’s Razor peripheral deals), features include dual locking articulation for the perfect angle and a foldable design for easy transportation/storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s offer puts the MOGA clip among the lowest prices we can find for a brand name Xbox controller solution. The 8Bitdo Mobile Gaming Clip, for example, is still listed at $15. There are some of those no-name brands out there for slightly less, but if you’re anything like me you’ll prefer the officially licensed model above. 

You can read more about some PowerA’s latest Xbox Series X add-ons right here alongside details on the MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller here

The check out the latest additions in the March Xbox Game Pass update, the Fall Guys Xbox release, and our hands-on review of the new OtterBox mobile gaming accessories for Xbox controllers

More on the PowerA MOGA Xbox Clip:

  • Mobile gaming clip designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One wireless controller
  • Dual locking articulation points adjust for ergonomic phone placement
  • Fits most cell phones: Max width 3.12” (79 millimeter)
  • Foldable for easy transport when gaming on-the-go
  • Officially licensed for Xbox with 2-year limited warranty

