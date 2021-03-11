FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Square Enix eShop sale from $2: Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, plus more RPGs

-
Apps GamesnintendoeShopSquare Enix
50% off From $2

While we are still seeing a series of hangover Mario Day 2021 deals (they won’t last much longer), we are now tracking a wide-ranging Nintendo Square Enix sale. With deals starting from $2, today’s Nintendo Square Enix event is a great time to fill out your Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest back catalogue. While you can score the Final Fantasy VII remake for FREE on PlayStation this month (without the Intergrade DLC/PS5 upgrade), today’s sale is perfect for bringing some of the older titles in the series to your Switch library. The Mana collection titles are also present and accounted for here alongside Star Ocean, Romancing SaGa 2, and plenty of other notable RPGs. Head below for some top picks. 

Nintendo Square Enix sale:

Still in the market for a Nintendo Switch console? We have a rare offer on refurbished models starting from $245.50 — one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Switch in recent memory. 

Then head over to today’s roundup and our Mario Day 2021 feature for all of the best Switch game deals as well as this ongoing offer on Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game. Then hit up our coverage of the latest Nintendo Switch Online expansion, the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG, and all of the biggest announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct presentation

More on Final Fantasy VII:

Nintendo Square Enix sale: The world has fallen under the dominion of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a sinister corporation that has monopolized the planet’s very life force as Mako energy. In the urban megalopolis of Midgar, an anti-Shinra rebel group calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their campaign of resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the rebels, unaware that he will be drawn into an epic battle for the fate of the planet, while having to come to terms with his own lost past.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Solve a murder mystery in The Outer Worlds’ final DLC...
Get unlimited lifetime protection on all your devices w...
Best Android app deals of the day: Double Dragon Trilog...
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hi...
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers down to $39: Arctic...
Razer’s Raion Fightpad PlayStation controller hit...
Top-rated Notability app for iOS and Mac now 55% off, d...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Age...
Show More Comments

Related

$400 off

Samsung’s 13.3-inch QLED Galaxy Book Ion falls to Amazon low at $400 off

$799 Learn More

Solve a murder mystery in The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Learn More
Amazon low

Frigidaire’s 1.1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright Freezer hits $150 (Amazon low)

$150 Learn More
Save now

Get unlimited lifetime protection on all your devices with iProVPN, now $40 (Reg. $600)

$40 Learn More
New low

Samsung Galaxy S21+ falls to new all-time low at $220 off

$220 off Learn More

Latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife has standout style, titanium nitride coating, more

Order Now! Learn More

Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, more

Learn More
35% off

Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with the fam using four of these solar LED lights at $4.50 each

$18 Learn More