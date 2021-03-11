While we are still seeing a series of hangover Mario Day 2021 deals (they won’t last much longer), we are now tracking a wide-ranging Nintendo Square Enix sale. With deals starting from $2, today’s Nintendo Square Enix event is a great time to fill out your Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest back catalogue. While you can score the Final Fantasy VII remake for FREE on PlayStation this month (without the Intergrade DLC/PS5 upgrade), today’s sale is perfect for bringing some of the older titles in the series to your Switch library. The Mana collection titles are also present and accounted for here alongside Star Ocean, Romancing SaGa 2, and plenty of other notable RPGs. Head below for some top picks.

Nintendo Square Enix sale:

Still in the market for a Nintendo Switch console? We have a rare offer on refurbished models starting from $245.50 — one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Switch in recent memory.

Then head over to today’s roundup and our Mario Day 2021 feature for all of the best Switch game deals as well as this ongoing offer on Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game. Then hit up our coverage of the latest Nintendo Switch Online expansion, the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG, and all of the biggest announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct presentation.

More on Final Fantasy VII:

Nintendo Square Enix sale: The world has fallen under the dominion of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a sinister corporation that has monopolized the planet’s very life force as Mako energy. In the urban megalopolis of Midgar, an anti-Shinra rebel group calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their campaign of resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the rebels, unaware that he will be drawn into an epic battle for the fate of the planet, while having to come to terms with his own lost past.

