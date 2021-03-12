FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 48%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
Save 60% From $7

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Minima 18W USB-C PD Charger for $7.02 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $13, it just recently dropped to $9 with today’s offer saving you 48% overall, beating our previous mention by $1, and marking a new all-time low. Aukey’s compact USB-C PD wall charger packs a folding design and can dish out 18W of power, making it a perfect option for throwing in your everyday carry or to upgrade your at-home charging setup. Whether you’re in need of a spare or just to go with your iPhone 12 considering a wall adapter isn’t included in the box, the price is certainly right in today’s sale. Over 9,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 18W

Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalon...
Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 2...
All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging ...
Google Pixelbook Go drops to new Amazon lows at up to $...
Bring Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Air Fryer co...
Save $70 on Keurig’s K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker wit...
Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential o...
Outfit your iPhone 11/Pro/Max with official Apple cases...
Show More Comments

Related

53% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 15W Leather Qi Pad $8 (53% off), more

From $8 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 40%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalone console at $101.50 (Reg. $130)

$101.50 Learn More
60% off

Crocs Pre-Spring Sale takes up to 60% off all sale styles + extra $15-$20 off your purchase

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Escapists 2, Legacy 3, Worms, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale has Spider-Man, Harry Potter, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

$20 Learn More
Save 22%

All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (Save 22%)

From $21 Learn More