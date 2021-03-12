Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 48%), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Minima 18W USB-C PD Charger for $7.02 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $13, it just recently dropped to $9 with today’s offer saving you 48% overall, beating our previous mention by $1, and marking a new all-time low. Aukey’s compact USB-C PD wall charger packs a folding design and can dish out 18W of power, making it a perfect option for throwing in your everyday carry or to upgrade your at-home charging setup. Whether you’re in need of a spare or just to go with your iPhone 12 considering a wall adapter isn’t included in the box, the price is certainly right in today’s sale. Over 9,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 18W Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!