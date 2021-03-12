Upgrade your desk with a wireless ergonomic mouse at under $9 on Amazon

VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Ergonomic Mouse for $8.82 Prime shipped with the code DGGW32AJ at checkout. Saving you 58% from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats the lowest direct price drop that we’ve tracked by around $1. If you’re still using your computer’s built-in trackpad or the low-cost mouse it came with, it’s time to upgrade. Picking up an ergonomically-designed mouse will help you fight hand fatigue after a long day’s work. This model is even wireless so you can clear some clutter from your desk for an even cleaner look. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When it comes to computer mice, even the Amazon Basics 3-Button Mouse is more expensive at $10.50. However, Logitech’s B100 Corded Mouse sports a low-cost build at $8 on Amazon. This comes in at around $1 below today’s lead deal, while still delivering both left- and right-clicks as well as a scroll wheel. It’s not wireless, and it’s surely not ergonomic. But, as a spare for when your primary mouse dies, this model from Logitech excels.

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for other peripheral deals. Right now we’re seeing a metal RGB spill-proof keyboard on Amazon for $15. That saves you 30% and gives your setup a nice upgrade from the keyboard that shipped with your desktop. Plus, being spill-proof means that when you’re having a bad Monday and tip over a coffee cup, your work day won’t be ruined as well.

VicTsing Wireless Ergonomic Mouse:

VicTsing vertical ergonomic mouse dedicate to improving and alleviating hand fatigue. The ergonomic mouse adopted the exclusive 54° vertical angle encourages a healthy wrist and forearm posture which reduces muscle strain. You just take short time to get used to the ergonomic mouse

