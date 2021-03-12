FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your desk with a wireless ergonomic mouse at under $9 on Amazon

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsVicTsing
58% off Under $9

VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Ergonomic Mouse for $8.82 Prime shipped with the code DGGW32AJ at checkout. Saving you 58% from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats the lowest direct price drop that we’ve tracked by around $1. If you’re still using your computer’s built-in trackpad or the low-cost mouse it came with, it’s time to upgrade. Picking up an ergonomically-designed mouse will help you fight hand fatigue after a long day’s work. This model is even wireless so you can clear some clutter from your desk for an even cleaner look. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When it comes to computer mice, even the Amazon Basics 3-Button Mouse is more expensive at $10.50. However, Logitech’s B100 Corded Mouse sports a low-cost build at $8 on Amazon. This comes in at around $1 below today’s lead deal, while still delivering both left- and right-clicks as well as a scroll wheel. It’s not wireless, and it’s surely not ergonomic. But, as a spare for when your primary mouse dies, this model from Logitech excels.

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for other peripheral deals. Right now we’re seeing a metal RGB spill-proof keyboard on Amazon for $15. That saves you 30% and gives your setup a nice upgrade from the keyboard that shipped with your desktop. Plus, being spill-proof means that when you’re having a bad Monday and tip over a coffee cup, your work day won’t be ruined as well.

VicTsing Wireless Ergonomic Mouse:

VicTsing vertical ergonomic mouse dedicate to improving and alleviating hand fatigue. The ergonomic mouse adopted the exclusive 54° vertical angle encourages a healthy wrist and forearm posture which reduces muscle strain. You just take short time to get used to the ergonomic mouse

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals VicTsing

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Ri...
This rear-view mirror is a dash cam and monitor for its...
Technics’ True Wireless Alexa Earbuds with noise ...
Anker launches weekend sale with power banks, USB-C cha...
Crosley’s Voyager Vintage Turntable doubles as a ...
Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three fl...
This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventure...
Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Logitech’s MX Master 3 features USB-C, a side-scroll wheel, + is fully customizable at $80

$80 Learn More
Review

This mouse changed me: Glorious Model O Wireless follow-up review [Video]

Learn More
48% off

Amazon will ship this hot glue gun kit to your door for $4.50 (Save 48%)

$4.50 Learn More
50% off

New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Rival, Elite Infinus, more up to 50% off

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $90

This rear-view mirror is a dash cam and monitor for its bundled backup camera: $67.50 (Reg. $90)

$67.50 Learn More
Save now

Master the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite with 12 courses for just $34

$34 Learn More
Save 22%

Score four LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Bulbs for $78 (Save 22%), more from $25

From $25 Learn More
$100 off

Technics’ True Wireless Alexa Earbuds with noise cancellation now down at $150 (Save $100)

$150 Learn More