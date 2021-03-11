FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your gaming setup with this metal RGB spill-proof keyboard on Amazon for $15

30% off $15

PictekDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Metal RGB Gaming Keyboard for $15.29 Prime shipped with the code JXGQ63F8 at checkout. Down from $22, this saves you 30% from its normal going rate. You’ll find that this keyboard features a metal design for a premium build. With 12 multimedia shortcuts and 19 anti-ghosting keys, it’s built for you to get work done with ease. There are two light modes and multiple brightness options so you can dial it in to look exactly how you want. Plus, it’s spill-resistant, ensuring that tiny tumbles of your drink won’t ruin a gaming session. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the flashy RGB or metal build, opt instead for the Logitech Desktop MK120 Combo Kit. It features both a mouse and keyboard to get you up and going in a snap. For $14, it also saves you over $1 from today’s lead deal while still delivering a similar overall experience.

In need of a new computer? Razer’s previous-generation Blade Stealth 13 is a great option. Coming in on sale at $1,300, you’ll save $400 from its normal price. This delivers ample power with an i7 processor, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM that can be upgraded by hooking up an eGPU for additional processing capabilities.

More about Pictek’s Gaming Keyboard:

Fantastic rainbow LED backlit gaming keyboard with 2 lighting modes and adjustable brightness, the Rainbow Backlight can illuminate the letters through the keys, which make it easier for You to type in a dark room. Such bright and attractive lighting .Press (Light Button) to turn on / off backlight.Press FN + PAGE UP / PAGE DOWN to adjust brightness.Press FN + (Light Button) to switch between steady on mode and breathing mode.

