Alienware’s custom-tuned gaming headset works with PC + Xbox, PS5, more at low of $74

Amazon is offering the Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset for $73.99 shipped. Down 26% from its normal going rate at Amazon, this beats our last mention of $85 and marks a return to the lowest we’ve tracked. The 50mm drivers here are “best-in-class” and custom-tuned to handle 20Hz to 40kHz for a “high-resolution audio experience.” Alienware delivers 7.1-channel simulated surround sound using which can help you know exactly where an enemy is behind or beside you. With a hybrid of plush memory form, sports fabric, and leatherette on the earpads, you’ll be able to enjoy “optimal cooling and comfort” while “enhancing noise isolation” during gaming sessions. It connects to your computer with USB, but there’s a 3.5mm cable included to use this headset with Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Corsair HS35 gets the job done without breaking the bank, should you be on a tighter budget. While it doesn’t have fancy drivers that are custom-tuned to be the best in its class, this headset does offer compatibility with nearly every system. It’s just $35 on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a spare headset for when family comes over, this is a great one to keep on hand.

Do you game on Xbox primarily? Well, Jordan went hands-on with several different headsets to find out which is the best. In total, he tested six pairs to achieve a wide-ranging result for all budgets, so be sure to give that roundup a look if you’re in the market for something Xbox specific.

More about Alienware’s Gaming Headset:

Best-in-class custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz – 40kHz drivers for a high resolution audio experience

7. 1 Surround Sound featuring Signature Alien ware Immersive Audio

Hybrid of plush memory foam, sports fabric and leatherette on the ear pads designed to achieve optimal cooling and comfort while enhancing noise isolation

Ideal clamp force ensures that there is no slippage during gameplay

Detachable USB connection provides cross-platform compatibility via a swappable 3. 5mm cable for use with Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobilde devices

Discord certification and TIA-920 Certification ensures crystal clear communication and voice quality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!