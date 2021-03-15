FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

COSORI’s Gooseneck Bluetooth Kettle with smartphone control hits Amazon low at $64.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsCOSORI
New low $64.50

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Electric Gooseneck Bluetooth with Variable Temperature Control for $64.59 shipped. Regularly $76, this is 15% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Made from 304 food-grade stainless steel with no harmful chemicals, this model provides that easy-pouring gooseneck spout, rapid boil settings, temperature presets, and loads of other customizations. Connected with the companion app over Bluetooth, users can remotely adjust the kettle’s temperature, alter the “Hold Temp” time, and “schedule when you want your water to boil,” as well as create your own brewing presets. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how pricey these gooseneck kettles can get. However, you can save even more with the highly-rated Bonavita 1.0L Variable Temperature Electric Kettle at $58 shipped. You won’t able to control it with your phone, but it will get the job done. Otherwise, just score this $24 stovetop model and call it a day. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional discounts on items for around the house. We have multi-colored lighting, deals on Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier, this morning’s Home Depot tool sale, and the Gold Box Moen event from $4. Just be sure to scoop up this 65.6-foot RGB LED strip light kit at $22 Prime shippedand thesetwo LED bulbs for your garage at just $23 (49% off).

More on the COSORI Electric Gooseneck Bluetooth Kettle:

  • Smart Functions: Enjoy full control of your kettle through your smartphone by connecting it to the free VeSync app. With VeSync, you can adjust your kettle’s temperature, change the Hold Temp time, and schedule when you want your water to boil. You can also customize your own preset using the “MyBrew” function
  • Precise Temperatures: Cosori’s Gooseneck Kettle features 4 precise temperature presets, so your tea is brewed just right. It also has a Hold Temperature function that keeps water at the same temperature for 60 minutes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

COSORI

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all you...
Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speed...
DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is ...
Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mo...
Amazon’s expansive 133-Pc. Furniture Pad Kit hits...
Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Keyboards tout built-in track...
Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Aloha Switch case hits...
At $4 each, these #1 best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar ...
Show More Comments

Related

Cook now

Get ready for spring BBQs with Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometers from $9

From $9 Learn More

Green Deals: TP-Link Wi-Fi smart switch falls within $1 of Amazon low at $15, more

Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19

From $19 Learn More
27% off

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

From $95 Learn More
20% off

Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speeds at a low of $130, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $90

DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is down to $60 for Prime members (Reg. $90)

$60 Learn More