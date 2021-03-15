COSORI’s Gooseneck Bluetooth Kettle with smartphone control hits Amazon low at $64.50

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Electric Gooseneck Bluetooth with Variable Temperature Control for $64.59 shipped. Regularly $76, this is 15% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Made from 304 food-grade stainless steel with no harmful chemicals, this model provides that easy-pouring gooseneck spout, rapid boil settings, temperature presets, and loads of other customizations. Connected with the companion app over Bluetooth, users can remotely adjust the kettle’s temperature, alter the “Hold Temp” time, and “schedule when you want your water to boil,” as well as create your own brewing presets. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how pricey these gooseneck kettles can get. However, you can save even more with the highly-rated Bonavita 1.0L Variable Temperature Electric Kettle at $58 shipped. You won’t able to control it with your phone, but it will get the job done. Otherwise, just score this $24 stovetop model and call it a day.

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional discounts on items for around the house. We have multi-colored lighting, deals on Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier, this morning’s Home Depot tool sale, and the Gold Box Moen event from $4. Just be sure to scoop up this 65.6-foot RGB LED strip light kit at $22 Prime shippedand thesetwo LED bulbs for your garage at just $23 (49% off).

More on the COSORI Electric Gooseneck Bluetooth Kettle:

Smart Functions: Enjoy full control of your kettle through your smartphone by connecting it to the free VeSync app. With VeSync, you can adjust your kettle’s temperature, change the Hold Temp time, and schedule when you want your water to boil. You can also customize your own preset using the “MyBrew” function

Precise Temperatures: Cosori’s Gooseneck Kettle features 4 precise temperature presets, so your tea is brewed just right. It also has a Hold Temperature function that keeps water at the same temperature for 60 minutes

