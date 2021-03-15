FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Aloha Switch case hits Amazon low at $14 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the official Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case and Screen Protector bundle for $14.03 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, and still fetching as much from Nintendo, today’s offer is a few bucks below our previous mention, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Designed for Nintendo Switch consoles, the two-tone case features a light background on one side and a darker green/blue treatment on the other, as well as an Animal Crossing-style leaf print laid on top. It will keep your display and accessories safe by way of internal padding and a nice included screen protector as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the design isn’t working for you or you would just prefer something more basic and affordable, Amazon’s case comes in at just over $12 Prime shipped right now. You won’t get the Nintendo or Animal Crossing branding here, but it will keep your console safe and carries 10 game cards as well. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. 

Head over to our previous Switch gear roundup for additional deals on cases and controllers. We are still tracking a new all-time low on the PowerA Animal Crossing Switch Controller but you’ll find plenty of options starting from $15 right here.

Still need a Switch console? Refurbs are still starting from $245.50 and be sure to check out the Switch Lite promotion with $20 in free Amazon credit too. 

Here are the latest updates to Nintendo Switch Online, details on the potential Nintendo Switch Pro, the new Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway, and the latest trailer for the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG

More on the Animal Crossing Aloha Edition Carrying Case:

  • This stylish case will help protect your Nintendo Switch system when you take the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on the go and escape to a tropical island paradise anytime, anywhere
  • Nintendo Switch console sold separately

