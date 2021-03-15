FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 44% on cert. refurb Samsung Chromebooks starting at $175

-
wootSamsungChromebook
Save 44% From $175

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Samsung Chromebooks headlined by its 12.2-inch Chromebook Plus V2 64GB at $339.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $600 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 44% in savings and marks a new all-time low. The higher-end 128GB model is also on sale for $399.99.

Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display and folding hinge design. It’s based around 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage and is complemented by all-day battery life. Plus, you’ll find a stylus for helping take notes and markup text while studying. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more from $175.

Other notable Samsung Chromebook deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the discounts in our Chromebook guide for some additional models that are also on sale. Right now, you can still score Google Pixelbook Go at new Amazon lows with $150 off. That’s alongside these ASUS Chromebook Flip models on sale from $479.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and an Intel Celeron processor.

