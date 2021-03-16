Just $11.50 Prime shipped scores 45-feet of LED globe string lights (Save 50%)

Semilits (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 45-foot LED Globe String Lights for $11.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. It doesn’t matter what kind of space you’re looking to dress up, string lights tend to be a fairly a universal solution. This kit delivers 45-feet of lighting with 100 individual LEDs throughout. There are two color modes: warm and multi-color. This ensures you’re just a button press away from dressing things up for a classy event or preparing to party. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Easily hang your new string lights with this 45-pack of cable clips at $5. Each one of these has adhesive along the back that can be activated by simply peeling a cover off. With a total of 45, you’ll have plenty to hang your new string lights and probably have enough left over to take charge of some other cords around the house.

The led string lights has 2 colors on 1 string: warm white & multicolor, you can freely switch warm white to multicolor by remote or switch on adapter.You will not need to spend twice money to get two strings any more,save money for your family;

The plug in string lights with UL listed 29V low voltage adapter, it is more safe and energy saving to use;With waterproof design adapter, the fairy string lights not only suit for indoor room decor, bedroom decorations, also can be used as outdoor party, house gutter,garden, gazebo,balcony, camping,decorative lights;

