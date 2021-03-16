FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam drops to new low at just $18, today only

-
New low $18

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the Samsung SmartThings Cam Indoor Security Camera for $17.99 with no-cost in-store pickup. Free shipping is included on orders of $45 or more. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $90 for this camera, it goes for $33 at Amazon, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $2, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll be able to enjoy a 1080p camera feed and 145-degree field-of-view with the lens and sensor here. Alongside that, there are built-in IR LEDs for night vision and 2-way audio so you can hold a conversation with whoever’s on the other side of the lens. Samsung provides free 24-hour cloud storage for up to four SmartThings cameras with no hub required. And, should you need more than that, you can subscribe to enjoy 30-day rolling storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Plus, you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

When it comes to home security cameras, this is about as budget-focused as it gets. Even the Wyze Cam comes in at $26 on Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller due to its value. The only leg-up that Wyze has on the SmartThings cam is that you’ll be able to record continuously to a microSD card, if that’s something that you’d like to be able to do.

Need to keep an eye on the outside of your home as well? Arlo’s Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $100, making now a great time to pick one up. I went hands-on with this unit last year and it offers some great features, like a unique aspect ratio, package detection, and now even HomeKit support.

Samsung SmartThings Cam features:

A Full HD camera delivers a clear, detailed view, allowing you to monitor your home 24 hours a day from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet, Samsung TV or fridge. The SmartThings Cam intuitively distinguishes between a person and an object, alerting you immediately if necessary, while minimizing false triggers.

