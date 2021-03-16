Nordstrom’s Boot Sale offers up to 75% off men’s styles + free shipping: Cole Haan, Sperry, more

For a limited time only, Nordstrom is having a Boot Sale that’s offering up to 75% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Hunter, L.L. Bean, UGG, Sperry, Cole Haan, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the L.L. Bean Genuine Shearling Boots. It’s currently marked down to $172 and originally was priced at $229. This style features a lining to help keep you warm and they’re completely waterproof. These boots can also be dressed up or down and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with deals from $20.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nordstrom Grayson Waterproof Chukka Boots $52 (Orig. $130)
- Nordstrom David Chelsea Boots $80 (Orig. $135)
- Johnston & Murphy Hobson Boots $115 (Orig. $229)
- Hunter Calendar Sole Boots $90 (Orig. $140)
- L.L. Bean Genuine Shearling Boots $172 (Orig. $229)
- UGG Seton Chukka Boots $130 (Orig. $200)
- Sperry Bahama Storm Boots $80 (Orig. $100)
- Cole Haan Wakefield Grand Chelsea $120 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!