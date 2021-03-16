FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom’s Boot Sale offers up to 75% off men’s styles + free shipping: Cole Haan, Sperry, more

-
FashionNordstrom
75% off + free shipping

For a limited time only, Nordstrom is having a Boot Sale that’s offering up to 75% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Hunter, L.L. Bean, UGG, Sperry, Cole Haan, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the L.L. Bean Genuine Shearling Boots. It’s currently marked down to $172 and originally was priced at $229. This style features a lining to help keep you warm and they’re completely waterproof. These boots can also be dressed up or down and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with deals from $20.

Our top picks for men include:

