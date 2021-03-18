FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home purifier and de/humidifier deals from $24: Winix Smart Wi-Fi, more up to 50% off

-
50% off From $24

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix 4-Stage Air Purifier with Wi-Fi for $69.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $220 or so, it currently sells for $162 in new condition at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Designed for medium to large rooms up to 360-square feet, this is the Wi-Fi model that is smartphone-controlled and allows users to monitor indoor and outdoor temperatures, set timers, and make schedules. It also carries built-in smart sensors and an air quality monitor to automatically bring the space back to your desired settings, four fan speeds, and true HEPA filtration. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. More purifier and de/humidifier deals below.

More purifier and de/humidifier deals:

Firstly, go check out the new Airthings View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking. Then go dive into some of our other ongoing smart home deals including a new all-time low on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat, this deal on LIFX’s 800-lumen HomeKit-enabled RGB LED bulb, and batch of offers on meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart gear

More on Winix 4-Stage Air Purifier:

The WiFi Enabled and Winix Smart App compatible WINIX C545 Air Purifier designed for any home environment and ready to capture Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold Spores, Volatile Organic Compounds, and Household Odors. With a fabulous CADR rating from AHAM, this unit is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms.

