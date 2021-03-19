FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 8-core Gram laptop sports 14.5-hour battery life + FREE Office 365 at a new low of $100 off

$100 off $1,000

Amazon is offering the all-new LG Gram Laptop with 2.0GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/256GB for $999.99 shipped. Down from its $1,100 list price, this is the first discount that we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS display, this laptop is perfect for on-the-go working. The 8-core Ryzen 7 processor delivers ample power for anything you throw at it. Even with its ultra-thin design, LG managed to pack up to 14.5-hours of usage on a single charge here. Plus, you’ll get 1-year of Office 365 for FREE with your purchase, adding an additional $60 in value to today’s deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need as much horsepower as today’s lead deal delivers, this HP Chromebook 14 is a great alternative. Coming in at $280, it saves you quite a bit when you compare it to the $1,000 that LG’s offering fetches above. However, ChromeOS is more limited than Windows, meaning you can’t install dedicated programs, run full versions of Microsoft Office, or the like here.

However, those in need of insane amounts of power for video editing or gaming will want to heavily consider the Razer Blade Pro 17. It’s been falling in price since yesterday and is now down to a new all-time low of $2,452, saving you up to $747 from its normal going rate.

More about the LG Gram Laptop:

  • 13.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD screen
  • Ryzen 7 4700u CPU with AMD Radeon graphics
  • 16gb ddr4 3200mhz ram & 256gb nvmetm ssd
  • 51wh lithium battery (up to 14.5 hours)

