It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Apple just launched a new movie sale to keep you entertained this weekend and you can now score up to $300 off its Series 5 smartwatches. But for now we are turning our attention to this morning’s most notable price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles like Pavilion: Touch Edition, Toca Life: Office, Kingdom Rush HD, Rogue Hearts, and more. Check out these ongoing Parallels Desktop 16 offers, then head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crypton – BTC Crypto Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MarineTraffic – Ship Tracking: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rubberband Stan: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Office: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Farm: $1 (Reg. $4)

Plus loads more Toca Boca titles from $1 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Sleep Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Author: FREE (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros $39, Far Cry New Dawn $12, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IV: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Toca Builders: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Boo: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Neighborhood: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Nature: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Town: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Pet Doctor: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen Sushi: $1 (Reg. $4)

Plus even more Toca kids’ app deals from $1

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $5 (Reg. $7)

More on Pavilion:

Now also available on Apple TV! Pavilion, the MULTIPLE AWARD-WINNING & IMGA nominated game from Visiontrick Media. Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE, Pavilion throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. Guide the mysterious main character through a surreal dream-like place where reality clash with fantasy.

