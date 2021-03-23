FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Star Traders Frontiers, Patchwork The Game, more

-
We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Our Android hardware offers continue to rack up right here, but it is now time for Tuesday’s most notable software price drops courtesy of Google Play and beyond. While much of yesterday’s best are still live down below, we are also now tracking solid price drops on titles like Star Traders: Frontiers, Block Tank Wars 2, Peace, Death!, Patchwork The Game, some icon packs, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 3/XL from just $120 as well as ongoing offers on OnePlus 8 and these unlocked Motorola smartphones. We also spotted some Samsung Chromebooks at up to $150 off to sit alongside this deal on HP’s Chromebook 14. Just be sure to dig into today’s Google Nest Wifi Router deals before you make your way over to this morning’s Gold Box Anker charging gear sale and our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE3 $20, Stardew Valley $9, DMC 5 $20, more

Command your ship and crew as a space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more in Star Traders: Frontiers – an epic space RPG from Trese Brothers Games. Venture forth into a massive open universe, rich with adventure and the lore of the Star Traders. Choose your path by assembling and commanding your custom crew and spaceship in a constantly evolving galaxy torn by internal strife, political intrigue, and alien threats. Will you fly as a pirate terrorizing shipping lanes, join the solar wars as a military captain, or track targets across the stars as a fearsome bounty hunter?

