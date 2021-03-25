While the big-time Capcom and Ubisoft spring events are still live, we are now tracking great deals on a series of eShop indie games for Switch. A host of Annapurna titles are joined by some top-notch Team17 titles with offers starting from just $3 to fill out your Switch library. Highlights include everything from Donut County and Overcooked! 2 to Gone Home, Florence, What Remains of Edith Finch, and more. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and you’ll find our top picks from the sale below.

eShop indie games on sale:

Outside of these discounted eShop indie games, we also have some great deals live on Joy-Con/Pro Controller charging docks including this 2-in-1 $12 model on top of all of today’s best Switch game deals.

Just make sure you check out the details on the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K as well as our coverage of the new PowerA FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles.

More on Donut County:

eShop indie games: Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole. Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes.

