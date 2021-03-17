After launching a notable Square Enix sale last week, Nintendo is now adding to its list of digital eShop game deals with new Ubisoft and Capcom spring publisher events. With deals starting from just $4, this is a great opportunity to fill up your Switch library at a discount without even leaving the couch. Highlights include one of the best prices ever on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mega Man collections, Monster Hunter, and even some smaller games like the Switch version of UNO. Head below for a closer look.

We are also still tracking some price drops on Nintendo's AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit

Digital eShop game deals: The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.

