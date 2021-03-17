FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo launches Capcom and Ubisoft eShop spring sales with digital game deals from $4

-
50% off From $4

After launching a notable Square Enix sale last week, Nintendo is now adding to its list of digital eShop game deals with new Ubisoft and Capcom spring publisher events. With deals starting from just $4, this is a great opportunity to fill up your Switch library at a discount without even leaving the couch. Highlights include one of the best prices ever on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mega Man collections, Monster Hunter, and even some smaller games like the Switch version of UNO. Head below for a closer look. 

Digital eShop game deals:

We are also still tracking some price drops on Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit and you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals right here. Just be sure to check out this rare deal on Nintendo Switch Lite, details on the possibly upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro and the new Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway. Lastly, here’s everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. 35 and 3D All-Stars getting killed at the end of the month. 

More on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle:

Digital eShop game deals: The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.

