We now have the details on the upcoming GameStop Spring sale. Starting this Sunday March 28, 2021 and running through Saturday April 3, GameStop will be launching this year’s spring sale with loads of notable deals on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch games as well as the usual host Funko POP! offers and gaming collectible deals. Head below for more details and a look at the GameStop Spring sale flyer.

Upcoming GameStop Spring sale

Starting this Sunday, the GameStop Spring sale will be live with plenty of notable price drops. While the game deals will be mostly on par with what you’ll find in our daily roundups and over at Amazon, you’ll also find notable offers on Switch controllers and accessories, as well as a host of in-store collectible offers to watch out for. The trade-in credits for consoles is also being raised by $50 for the duration of the sale including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S.

Here’s are some highlights GameStop has passed along as well as a quick look at the official flyer:

Be sure to browse through the GameStop Spring sale flyer as well:

Then head over to our latest roundup for all of the best console game deals, the latest eShop sale from $3, and one of the best prices ever on PlayStation Plus memberships. Just make sure to give the adorable Sonic The Hedgehog TUBBZ collectible PVC figures and the latest Xbox controller colorways a look as well.

