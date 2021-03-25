CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $29.79 $25.89 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches over at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 50% off the going rate, even lower than our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find on a 1-year subscription. Whether you’re jumping in for the first time or looking for a discounted extension to an existing membership, this is the way to do it. These days there’s no reason to pay full price on PS Plus and it just got even more affordable with one of the best prices we have tracked this year (or ever really). Head below for more details.

(Update 3/25 1:50 p.m.): CDKeys has now dropped the 1-year PS Plus price down to $25.89 with free digital delivery.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions include online multiplayer gameplay, a few free games every month, loads of deals via PSN, and access to the new PlayStation Plus Collection for PlayStation 5 owners. You can learn more about PS Plus Collection right here and be sure to dive into the February PlayStation Plus FREE games including Control Ultimate, Destruction AllStars, and more.

Now that your PlayStation Plus subscriptions are in order, head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals as well as the ongoing PSN Critics’ Choice sale. On the news side of things, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PS5 uppgrade, the FREE 4K 60fps God of War update, and details on MLB The Show 21.

Your 12-month membership subscription will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your PlayStation Network (“PSN”) account wallet every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your PSN account’s default payment method will be charged. To cancel, go to [Settings]>[Account Management]>[Account Info]>[PlayStation Subscriptions] on PS4 or see “How to Cancel” below. Enrolling in service turns on your PSN wallet’s automatic funding setting. Price may change. No refunds.

