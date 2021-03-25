FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

Microsoft is announcing new Xbox wireless controllers today with upcoming Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition models. After seeing new-generation carbon blackrobot white, and shock blue models hit alongside Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft hit us with a Pulse Red model back in January (now available for purchase). But the collection is expanding today with a vibrant Volt colorway and camouflaged red variant. Head below for a closer look. 

New Xbox wireless controllers – Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

First up for today’s new Xbox wireless controllers is Electric Volt. The vibrant new colorway is inspired “by the energy and vibrance often found in athletic apparel and sneaker design.” This follows design cues for the Shock Blue and Pulse Red model but with a yellow resin “not yet seen on Xbox hardware.” The bright green/yellow face is contrasted by the stark black D-Pad and shoulder triggers, while a flat white paint job is found along the back. 

The new Xbox Wireless Controller in Electric Volt will be going up for sale starting April 27, 2021, at the expected $64.99

As we continue to expand our collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers, we aim to bring new controller designs to our fans to expand their own. We recognize what speaks to you will differ from other Xbox fans, from exciting, visually appealing designs to features that enhance performance, or both. 

Next up is the new Daystrike Camo Special Edition. The Daystrike follows along after the Night Ops Camo and Arctic Camo Special Edition controllers from last generation, but marks the first camo SE model with the latest tech. This one has all of the newest features, including a Share button, hybrid D-pad, and textured grip on the triggers, all covered in a deep red, gray, and black camo pattern. The “Daystrike Camo Special Edition incorporates textured grip across the entire top surface of the bumpers to keep your grip locked in and on target.”

This one is going up for sale starting on May 4, 2021, at $69.99 – the usual price for the SE camo models. 

9to5Toys‘ take

While there’s nothing overly exciting about these new Xbox wireless controllers outside of the colors, Microsoft is clearly looking to expand the latest lineup with loads of new designs, just like last generation. That’s good news for collectors, or just for folks looking for something specific, and not so great for your bank account if you just have to have all of them. The two new colorways are also being joined by a matching lineup of clothing you can find on the Xbox Gear Shop beginning April 2, 2021. 

