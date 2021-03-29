FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eastbay cuts 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

20% off orders of $49+

For a limited time only, Eastbay is offering 20% off orders of $49 or more with promo code GET20 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks for men is the adidas Originals X_PLR Shoes that are currently marked down to $60. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $85. This style is a great option for the spring season because they can pair with an array of different bottoms including joggers, shorts, chino pants, jeans, and more. They’re also great for workouts due to its cushioned, lightweight, and supportive structure. With over 500 reviews from Eastbay customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

