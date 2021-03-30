Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $9 (Save 30%), more

STSS (an Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 3,700+) via Amazon currently offers its Minima 18W USB-C Wall Charger for $8.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $13 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is one of the best prices to date. Aukey’s compact USB-C PD wall charger packs a folding design and can dish out 18W of power, making it a perfect option for throwing in your everyday carry or to upgrade your at-home charging setup. Whether you’re in need of a spare or just to go with your iPhone 12 considering a wall adapter isn’t included in the box, the price is certainly right in today’s sale. Over 9,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 18W
Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations.
