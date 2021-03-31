FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling flatware organizer drops to $8 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsJoseph Joseph
20% off $8

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Kitchen Organizer Tray for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is delayed by about a week. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the second-best price we have tracked since August. Take charge of a cluttered kitchen drawer with this unique, space-saving organizer. It holds up to 24 pieces of silverware thanks to five angled compartments throughout. This unit spans 15.6 by 4.3 by 2.25 inches and only requires an interior cabinet height of 3.25 inches. This #1 best-seller is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by nearly 46,000 reviewers.

If you’d prefer something more traditional, consider madesmart’s Classic Mini Silverware Tray at $8 Prime shipped. With an identical price, the choice comes down to simply which option will best suit your needs. Amazon shoppers love this unit, with more than 3,500 having left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Speaking of kitchen-related upgrades, did you see that Kraus’ Bolden Pull-Down Faucet is down to $103.50? And if you want to simplify your coffee-making experience, check out Nespresso’s De’Longhi VertuoPlus at $99 alongside this conical burr grinder at a low of $39.50. For an abundance of other price drops, check out our home goods guide.

Joseph Joseph Kitchen Organizer Tray features:

  • Unique design creates more space in your drawer
  • Individual, stacked compartments for different cutlery
  • Cutlery icons for easy identification. Fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery
  • Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3. 25 inches. Dimensions: 15. 6 x 4. 33 x 2. 25 inches.
  • Five angled compartments. Wash and dry by hand

