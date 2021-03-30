FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via Amazon at $225 shipped

Reg. $300 $225

We have now spotted a notable on-page coupon on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch at Amazon. It brings the total down to $224.99 shipped from the regular $300 and marks the lowest current price we can find. Alongside iOS and Android-compatibility, this one has a dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screen and two display mode options for variable battery life (up to 5-days, or 18-hours with cellar usage running). It also features built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking, and sleep data analysis capabilities as well as an IP68 waterproof and pool swimming-ready design alongside the 4+ star rating from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable way to get in the TicWatch world is with the E2 smartwatch at $160 shipped. While there is no LTE-connectivity here, this one will also connect with both iOS and Android devices while providing built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking, and more alongside the swim-ready design. It also carries a 4+ star rating.

Just make sure you dive into today’s rare offer on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models at $50 off as well as these ongoing Series 6 deals and the Apple braided solo bands we spotted this morning at 35% off. We also have a roundup of notable offers on Diesel, Timex, and Fossil timepieces with prices as low as $50 and up to 37% in savings right here

More on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE:

  • Upgraded Premium Design- Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning? Gorilla? 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.
  • Long Battery Life- Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

