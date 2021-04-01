FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

National Burrito Day delivers BOGO FREE, $5 bowls, and a chance to win $25,000 in Bitcoin

-
FreeNews

It’s National Burrito Day, so you know what that means: deals on burritos from our favorite restaurants! We’re rounding up discounts from Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chipotle, Moe’s, and much more here. You’ll find BOGO free, $5 burritos and bowls, as well as a chance to win Bitcoin, all down below.

Chipotle is giving away $200,000 in free burritos and Bitcoin

Chipotle is a fan favorite when it comes to burritos, and the restaurant chain has a unique promotion up its sleeve. Dubbed “Burritos or Bitcoin,” this deal centers around entering a passcode on the custom website built around the idea. The breakdown is 10,000 fans will get a free burrito, 50 fans will get $500 in Bitcoin, and three will win $25,000 each.

I tried my luck here and entered 10 different codes. While I didn’t win any of the above prizes, I was awarded with a code for free queso, which is something I’ll never turn down.

Moe’s offers $5 burritos or bowls in-store or online

If you’re more of a Moe’s fan, or just prefer your deals without a lottery-style system attached, then we’ve got the discounts for you. For National Burrito Day, Moe’s is offering $5 burritos or bowls both online and in-store. While the company does this most Mondays as part of its Moe’s Monday promotion, it’s rare to see them do this any other day. (Not that National Burrito Day is just any old Thursday, of course.)

Just visit your local Moe’s or jump into the app on your iPhone or Android and place an order to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Other National Burrito Day deals

While the two mentioned above are among the best nationwide deals available, there are several other discounts you can take advantage of.

Obviously, Taco Bell would be remiss if they missed out on discounts today, but instead of offering free food, you’ll see a bonus offer if you’re a Taco Bell Rewards member of 100 extra points if you order a burrito.

Tijuana Flats is giving its loyalty members double points on “Throwback Thursdaze” burritos that includes a burrito, drink, and chips for $6.50.

Del Taco, should you have one near you, is also offering a buy one Epic Burrito and get a second free deal if you use the app.

Of course, be sure to check your favorite chains and don’t forget to support local businesses on National Burrito Day. What’s your favorite burrito? Mine used to be the Joey Bag of Doughnuts, but now I just get the Homewrecker anytime I visit my local Moe’s.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Free

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Microsoft launches massive Xbox Spring Sale with over 7...
Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Ed...
April 2021 Reading List: Best new books to pick up for ...
LEGO’s upcoming 565-piece Venom set launches alon...
New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-...
No Man’s Sky Expeditions update includes all-new mult...
April PlayStation Plus FREE games: Oddworld Soulstorm P...
New Anker Soundcore speakers surface with USB-C, RGB, 1...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Learn More
BOGO 15% off

Target now offering BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: Nintendo eShop, Steam, Xbox, more

From $17.50 Learn More
40% off

Disney now offers up to 40% off official clothing, toys, more from $12 + rare sitewide free shipping

From $12 Learn More
$250 off

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 packs a GTX 1650 Ti + 4K OLED display at $250 off

$1,200 Learn More
24% off

Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system at $250 shipped

$250 Learn More
Save $100

Anker Nebula portable projector brings the home theatre anywhere, from $280 (save $100)

From $280 Learn More
New low

Upgrade your vehicle with this 5-inch wireless backup camera kit at a low of $83.50

$84.50 Learn More