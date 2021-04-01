It’s National Burrito Day, so you know what that means: deals on burritos from our favorite restaurants! We’re rounding up discounts from Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chipotle, Moe’s, and much more here. You’ll find BOGO free, $5 burritos and bowls, as well as a chance to win Bitcoin, all down below.

Chipotle is giving away $200,000 in free burritos and Bitcoin

Chipotle is a fan favorite when it comes to burritos, and the restaurant chain has a unique promotion up its sleeve. Dubbed “Burritos or Bitcoin,” this deal centers around entering a passcode on the custom website built around the idea. The breakdown is 10,000 fans will get a free burrito, 50 fans will get $500 in Bitcoin, and three will win $25,000 each.

I tried my luck here and entered 10 different codes. While I didn’t win any of the above prizes, I was awarded with a code for free queso, which is something I’ll never turn down.

Moe’s offers $5 burritos or bowls in-store or online

If you’re more of a Moe’s fan, or just prefer your deals without a lottery-style system attached, then we’ve got the discounts for you. For National Burrito Day, Moe’s is offering $5 burritos or bowls both online and in-store. While the company does this most Mondays as part of its Moe’s Monday promotion, it’s rare to see them do this any other day. (Not that National Burrito Day is just any old Thursday, of course.)

Just visit your local Moe’s or jump into the app on your iPhone or Android and place an order to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Other National Burrito Day deals

While the two mentioned above are among the best nationwide deals available, there are several other discounts you can take advantage of.

Obviously, Taco Bell would be remiss if they missed out on discounts today, but instead of offering free food, you’ll see a bonus offer if you’re a Taco Bell Rewards member of 100 extra points if you order a burrito.

Tijuana Flats is giving its loyalty members double points on “Throwback Thursdaze” burritos that includes a burrito, drink, and chips for $6.50.

Del Taco, should you have one near you, is also offering a buy one Epic Burrito and get a second free deal if you use the app.

Of course, be sure to check your favorite chains and don’t forget to support local businesses on National Burrito Day. What’s your favorite burrito? Mine used to be the Joey Bag of Doughnuts, but now I just get the Homewrecker anytime I visit my local Moe’s.

