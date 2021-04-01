Microsoft Surface Headphones and Earbuds fall to new all-time lows from $106 (Save 30%)

Today only, Woot offers the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $105.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its original $250 going rate, it has more recently been trending around $150 with today’s offer saving you 30%, beating our previous mention by $5, and marking a new all-time low. Microsoft’s previous-generation headphones deliver a premium matte grey design that pairs with a built-in dial for adjusting the volume and skipping tracks. That’s alongside active noise cancellation, up to 18-hour battery life, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 130 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a more lightweight way to enjoy the design cues and Microsoft sound quality, Amazon is also offering the Surface Earbuds for $162. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and is a new all-time low. Having just launched around a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds arrive with a compact design that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the companion charging case. Rated 4/5 stars from over 145 customers.

Yesterday saw a collection of Sennheiser’s premium ANC headphones, earbuds, and more go on sale to some of the best prices of the year from $100. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including our first look at Skullcandy’s new Dime Earbuds.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

From your doorstep to your office, on the train or in the air, listen in comfort and style all day. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with rich, clear audio and adjustable noise cancellation. And use your voice to get more done with your hands free. Just ask Microsoft Cortana¹ to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!