Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds undercuts AirPods at just $32

Best Buy is offering Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds for just $31.99 with free shipping for orders over $35. This beats out the current Amazon price by $8, closing in at the 3rd lowest price ever. These truly wireless earbuds are hassle free and lightweight, making them ideal for running or working on your feet, (or anybody not willing to shill out $160 for Airpods.) With Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities and up to 8 hours of use on a single charge, plus 100 hours with the free charging case. What’s unique to these is the graphene coated audio driver – its incredible strength and low weight allows for faster oscillation which provide a wider range of sound and higher clarity. Soundcore also boasts an in-time bass analytics technology, to provide a bass you can really move to. Rated 4.4/5 from over 35,000 on Amazon. More deals below.

If you’re like me, music is the key to productivity. Jogging, dishwashing, (writing this post,) all relies on plugging my tunes in and the world out. But if you’re looking for an even lower price tag, check out these TaoTronics SoundLiberty 92 earbuds on Amazon for just $29.51 shipped. They come equipped with 13mm audio drivers and smart touch controls, so you can tune in and out with just a tap. 5 hour playtime off a single charge, plus 25 hours with the free charging case. Rated 4.4/5 from 10,000+ Amazon customers.

Looking for a great deal on high quality headphones? Beats Solo Pro ANC headphones and more are currently on sale from just $60. Plus, you can still snag these all-new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds for $25.Or take a look at our headphones guide!Moving from the micro to the macro, Anker also has their new Nebula Solar and Nebula Capsule portable projectors with booming 3W speakers starting from $300.

Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds feature:

Enjoy high quality sound and unbeatable comfort with Anker Soundcore Liberty True Wireless In-Ear Headphones. Easily connects via Bluetooth to your phone or other enabled device. Works as a hands-free headset thanks to the built in microphone. Wear the waterproof and lightweight Anker Soundcore Liberty True Wireless In-Ear Headphones everywhere with confidence.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!