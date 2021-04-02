FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bypass censorship and region blocks with 10 years of VPN.asia for $80

-

From cyber criminals to government censorship, there are many reasons to protect yourself online. VPN.asia provides a strong defense, with military-grade encryption and unlimited data. Right now, you can get a 10-year subscription for $79.99 (Reg. $1,080) at 9to5Toys Specials.

It’s almost impossible to go online without being tracked around the web —  that is, unless you use a VPN. By disguising your IP address and location, these privacy tools allow you to remain totally anonymous. VPN.asia is one of the best providers around. With a rating of 4.9 stars on TrustPilot, this service offers unrestricted protection on all your devices.

With one click, VPN.asia replaces your IP address with a proxy. At the same time, your data is shielded by 256-bit encryption. For context, the fastest computer in the world would take millions of years break this protection. In combination, these features prevent any company or government agency from tracking your online activity. VPN.asia also blocks hackers on insecure public Wi-Fi, meaning you can browse in safety.

As featured by CNET and Wired, this service works on Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android, streaming sticks, routers, and other platforms. You can protect up to 10 devices at the same time, and there is no cap on data. As a result, you can use VPN.asia to unlock your favorite streaming sites from around the world. 

Order today for just $79.99 to get a decade of protection, normally priced at $1,080.

